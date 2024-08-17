 Strip-Search Case: Teacher of Government School Booked Under Juvenile Justice, BNS Acts  
A notice has been issued to the teacher regarding the case. The teacher had taken some girl students to the washroom after noticing a mobile phone of one of them in the school on August 2.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, August 17, 2024, 08:14 AM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Police on Friday registered a case against a government school teacher for strip-searching girl students to find mobile phones in the school’s washroom under the Malharganj police station jurisdiction two weeks ago.  

DCP (Zone-1) Vinod Kumar Meena informed Free Press that on the complaint of the parents of the students, the lady teacher was booked under sections 76 (assault or criminal force with the intent to disrobe) and 79 (word, gesture, act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) BNS and section 75 of Juvenile Justice Act.

A notice has been issued to the teacher regarding the case. The teacher had taken some girl students to the washroom after noticing a mobile phone of one of them in the school on August 2. The students alleged that the teacher had removed their clothes. After the incident, the girls had informed their parents after which the parents had lodged a complaint with the principal of the school.

Later, the matter reached the police. Meena further said that the statements of the students and their parents and teachers were recorded. Meanwhile, a committee which was formed by the district collector also presented its report to their superior officer. On the basis of the statements of the students, parents, teacher and the report of the committee, a case has been registered against the teacher and further investigation is underway into the case.  

