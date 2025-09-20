 Stray Dogs Terrorise MP's Khandwa, 12 Injured In Series Of Attacks; Victims Under Medical Observation
Among those injured were school children, daily wage workers and pedestrians

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, September 20, 2025, 05:15 PM IST
article-image
Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): As many as twelve people were injured in stray dog attacks reported on Friday across different areas of the city. The incidents occurred from noon till evening, when one after another victims of dog bites began arriving at the District Hospital.

Among those injured were school children, daily wage workers and pedestrians. Doctors informed that 10 of the victims were admitted in serious condition and required immediate treatment.

article-image

However, after timely medical care, all were discharged by evening. Rabies Control Nodal Officer Dr Yogesh Sharma confirmed that all 12 patients, comprising seven men and five women have been kept under medical observation for the next 28 days.

He cautioned that dogs tend to become more aggressive in colder weather, urging people to remain vigilant. The attacks were concentrated around Budhwara Market, Bus Stand and Indira Chowk, areas where stray dog menace has been reported earlier as well.

article-image

According to eyewitnesses, a stray dog suddenly began biting passersby creating chaos in the locality. Following the incident, the municipal corporation launched a special drive to capture the dogs.

Deputy Commissioner SR Sitole informed that the stray dog has been identified and placed under observation, while dog-catching teams are continuing operations in affected neighbourhoods.

