Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): Gopalak Sangh has threatened to disrupt milk supply if those arrested without probe for stone-pelting on BJP’s BJP’s Jan Ashirwad Yatra in Neemuch were not released immediately.

The Sangh also warned that that they would take to streets and agitate if their demand was not met. Gujar community members gathered under the banner of an OBC organisation at Meshi Showroom intersection in Neemuch and reached police control room.

They submitted a memorandum to SP Amit Tolani, stating that police arrested innocents under government pressure following stone pelting on Jan Ashirwad Yatra.

Announcing protest in front of Rampura and Manasa police stations on Saturday, they said that they would protest outside SP office the next day if their demand was not fulfilled. They also claimed that many Gopalak Sangh members too would join the protest.

Neemuch Superintendent of Police Amit Tolani assured the Gopalak Sanch that an investigation would be conducted and talked about legal action. Police have so far arrested six people in this case and detained many more.

