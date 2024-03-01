State Requirement Of Compulsory Ground Area Results In School Shutdowns |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Catering to middle and lower income group, state schools are struggling to keep up with the new norms for recognition from Rajya Shiksha Kendra (RSK) and would hike fees to survive the upcoming academic session. There are more than 22,385 private schools affiliated to the state board in Madhya Pradesh. Out of this, approximately 2,200 are registered in Indore district. As schools complete 5 years of recognition, they must renew their affiliation with the board. Now, with the new rules, barely one per cent of applying schools are able to renew their affiliation. The reason is due to the requirement of ground area added to the renewal clause by the state government.

Rulebook on renewal says…

For the renewal of recognition, institutions should have a minimum of 4k square feet and 5,600 square feet of land for high school and higher secondary school respectively, out of this land, for high school a minimum built up area on ground floor would be 2k square feet and open area would be 2k square feet, and for higher secondary school, a minimum built up area on ground floor would be 2,600 square feet and the open area would be 3k square feet.

The exception

Such schools who have obtained recognition under the MP High School and Higher Secondary School recognition rules, 2015 and are functioning prior to the commencement of these rules and are situated in a location where it is not possible to ensure availability of minimum required land and building as per prescribed parameters, the rules regarding the requirement for land and building may be relaxed for a maximum period of one year by the Divisional Joint Director assigning reasons thereof, in writing.

Gopal Soni, Association of Private Schools, MP |

Just a means of graft

‘The new rule of ground requirement is just a disguise for more corruption, because for most schools in urban city areas, it’s not possible to secure such a large amount of land. This is a problem, but to get an exception, we have to bribe a lot of ground level officials like BRCs. That’s the only change that happens. As we have to bribe the officials and most private schools are not run by industry conglomerate, we have to hike fees to make up for the amount. This is just a plain chain of increasing corruption, leaving state schools with no option.’

Gopal Soni, Association of Private Schools, MP

Uday Pratap Singh, state school education minister |

Schools cannot be run in 4 walls!

‘We cannot allow schools to be run in four walls. They must have an open area for kids to go out and get some fresh air. It’s a school, so it should at least have an acre of a land. It’s totally justified.’

Uday Pratap Singh, state school education minister

Shawez Shaikh, entrepreneur |

Suggestions from parents & residents

‘What counts the most is education and many parents cannot afford to send children to expensive schools. We want kids to go to a school nearby and not on outskirts; so possibly, there should be a limit on built-up area. However, schools should be smaller, fewer students with a small built-up area. This way, schools can survive in urban areas while providing some breathing space.’

Shawez Shaikh, entrepreneur

Jaya Chawla, homemaker |

‘It’s logical to have some open space in a school. To keep fees down, schools can be run in different shifts in small built-up areas. We cannot keep hiking school fees. We must try to find ways to accommodate students with good teachers and enough breathing space, i.e. ground.’

Jaya Chawla, homemaker