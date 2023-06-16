State Govt To Get Back Malwa & Kalyan Mill Land

Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a surprise development collector, Ilayaraja T cancelled the land lease of the now-defunct Malwa Mill and Kalyan Mill on Thursday. The lease was in the favour of National Textile Corporation (NTC) which was running these textile mills.

Today the value of the land of both the mills is estimated to be in hundreds of crores. Regarding sale of land given to NTC on a lease, the state government permitted NTC to sell land in 2003 and 2007.

After obtaining permission, only 15.32 acres of land of Swadeshi Mill could be sold. The land of The Malwa Mills United Limited and Kalyan Mill could neither be sold nor could the plant be restarted.

Subsequently, in December 2022, the state government gave instructions to decide on the cancellation of the lease and registering the title in favour of the Madhya Pradesh government. As per instructions of the state government, collector Ilayaraja handed over the matter to an additional collector. Accordingly, the cases related to the land belonging to The Malwa Mills United Limited and Kalyan Mill were heard and resolved.

Out of the total land of The Malwa Mills United Limited, 25 acres of land was given to IDA for the construction of a Convention Centre in 2008. NTC had already sold 7.67 acres of land to Madhya Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation. Apart from these land parcels, the collector has passed an order to cancel the lease of the remaining total land of 60.09 acres and hand it over again to the state government by executing a registry in favour of the Madhya Pradesh government.

Similarly, in another case, an order has been passed to register 32.04 acres of land of Kalyan Mill in favour of the Madhya Pradesh government.