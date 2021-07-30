Spurious liquor death case: SP urge people not to consume Royal Stag whisky, suspects foul play

As per police, all the four deaths occurred after drinking Royal Stag brand liquor in two bars. Police suspects that some illicit liquor mafias are active in the city and they are preparing or supplying fake or spurious liquor in the city under the name of Royal Stag whisky. A team has been formed and the investigation is underway.

Notably, two persons died after they consumed liquor at Paradise Club and Resort at Chhota Bangrda Road in the city last week. According to SP Jain, two out of seven, who consumed liquor at the bar on Friday last week, died.

In the next incident, two persons died after consuming liquor at Sapna Bar situated near Marimata Square a couple of days ago. However, the police didn’t receive the autopsy reports but during the investigation it was found that the deceased had consumed Royal Stag whisky at both the bars and their conditions deteriorated.

After all investigation, SP Jain urged not to consume liquor given by anyone or bought at cheap price. The police came to know that a youth is also undergoing treatment after he consumed the same whisky at a bar. His statements are being taken and further investigation is on.