Spirit Of Education Must Be Awakened In Tribal Communities: DAVV VC

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): “If the spirit of education is awakened in the tribal community, it will shine like the sun,” said DAVV vice chancellor Rakesh Singhai at the closing ceremony of a five-day workshop and faculty development programme focused on tribal communities.

The event, which was organised by the university’s Tribal Studies and Development Centre, brought together scholars, educators and students from across the country to engage in discussions about the cultural richness and educational needs of India’s tribal population.

Speaking at the event, Singhai said that the tribal community is a benevolent and self-respecting segment of Indian society. “Their social outlook, cultural traditions, and reverence for nature reflect the essence of Indian philosophy. They have remained rooted in their identity, even amid the wave of modern development,” he said.

He highlighted the urgent need to promote educational awareness in tribal regions, pointing out that despite being deeply connected to India’s knowledge traditions, the community lacks sufficient written documentation of its heritage. “Research must be conducted from within the community’s own worldview to truly understand and preserve their contributions,” Singhai added.

Senior educationist Milind Dandekar echoed this sentiment, expressing concern over the absence of written literature in tribal communities. “This literature is a cultural heritage for India. It is our collective responsibility to document and safeguard it for future generations,” he stated.

Centre head Prof Sakharam Mujalde called for a shift in public perception. “The tribal community is not a separate entity but an integral part of the mainstream. Misconceptions arise due to the lack of written records, which only research can correct,” he said.

The event saw participation from prominent academicians including Prof Namrata Sharma, Prof Jayshree Bansal, Dr. Manish Kale, Ashish Vyas, Sunil Chauhan and Sukhveer. A large number of students and teachers also attended, underlining the growing interest in tribal studies.