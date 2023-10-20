Special Programme: Indian Students Can Save Up To $100k & Begin Studies From Second Year In US

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indian students can save up to $100,000 and get a guaranteed full-time admission in the second year of their bachelor's in certain universities of the United States of America (USA).

Though it sounds scammy, Access MCA (Michigan College Alliance) is actually verified and affiliated to major international legacy schools across the country including Indore.

More than 1.3 million Indian students have left India to study abroad in the last 5 years and as usual, USA has been the top choice as almost 5 lakh students chose to move there.

However, studying in the US is expensive and not everyone can get through the rigorous selection process at most universities.

Making it easier, swifter and more feasible for students to study abroad, a specialised course is being offered in some international schools in Indore along with some other cities of India.

In Indore, Daly College has entered into an agreement with the Michigan College Alliance (MCA) offering the programme to students.

“Under this programme (known as Access MCA), children of India have an opportunity to do first year of international education while in India. It's a brilliant programme, that offers fantastic avenues to children,” school principal Gunmeet Kaur Bindra said.

Explaining the agreement and how it will work, Access MCA chief executive officer (CEO) Sheila Bauer shared details of how students can enrol and attend their first year at MCA from India saving up to $100,000 (about INR 83 lakh).

How can students enrol?

Bauer: To enrol in the programme the students need to demonstrate that they are capable of university-level work. This can be done in 2 ways:

• Participation in the talent search and achieving a good score, and having good school grades and a letter of recommendation from their school.

• Attend an Access MCA Associate School, have a good talent search result and be recommended by their school.”

Streams students can pursue?

Bauer: Students can pursue any stream that they are qualified for. Students typically begin by taking first year college classes (modules) that have no prerequisites. Once students have been successful in their first semester they may choose classes from any stream they wish.

Studies are online or at member institutes?

Bauer: Modules are typically completed online at home in the evening. Schools may choose to make modules available on campus. Students may also attend residential summer programmes at member institutions.

Scholarship available?

Students can get scholarships in the usual way they get at University. Students may also receive scholarships through participation in the talent search.

Same sponsored visa

Bauer: Member institutions sponsor visas in the standard way. Students attending summer programmes for credit will need visas as will students coming to institutions after finishing the programme. We will facilitate the visa process.

Can students get work permit?

Bauer: Yes. This is possible after students come to institutions in the US.

What is the cost difference?

Bauer: Students are able to save up to $100,000 through this programme compared with students who go through traditional application processes, hiring admissions counsellors, and paying full fees when they enter university in the USA.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)