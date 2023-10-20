 MP: Youths Participate Enthusiastically In ‘Run For Vote’ Marathon
FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, October 20, 2023, 02:52 AM IST
article-image

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Run for Vote marathon was organised from Arena Ground Mahananda Nagar to Birla Hospital Square, ISKCON temple and back to Arena Ground via Dewas Road on Thursday as part of SVEEP calendar. Members of Body Building Association, Kargil Academy, Harsiddhi Academy, Yadav Academy, Ujjain Defence Academy, GGPG College, Kalidas Girls College, Madhav Arts and Commerce College, Madhav Science College, Gyanpeeth College and Loti College participated in the marathon.

Niku Singh stood first, Bulbul Chauhan second and Kajal Thakur third in the women’s category. In the men’s category, Shivam Patidar came first, Sanjay Rajput second and Sunil Parmar third. All these first, second and third place participants were honoured with separate trophies.

MP: BJP Fields Ex-Indore MLA Sonkar From Sonkatch
