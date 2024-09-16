Special Ganesh Temples In Indore: Haridra Ganesh, Only Temple In World Where Ganesh Is Adorned With Turmeric; Chintaman Ganesh Teen Puliya

Haridra Ganesh, Only Temple In World Where Ganesh Is Adorned With Turmeric | ANANDSHIVRE

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The only temple in the world where the idol of Ganesha is adorned with turmeric chola is in the city. The temple was established only 15 years ago and is located at Sirpur, Dhar Road but its popularity is no less than a century-old temple. The devotees believe that whoever offers turmeric chola to the lord at this temple gets redemption from the sins he or she has committed.

Banke Bihari Shastri, the priest of the temple, said, “It’s believed that the people who visit here to worship the Lord receive all their blessings.” He added, “Haridra Ganesh Dham is the only temple in the world where Lord Ganesh was established at the Haridramahurat, and the Lord is being adorned with turmeric chola since then.”

Explaining another reason, Shastri said that Goddess Parvati applied ‘ubtan’ to Lord Ganesh and they offered hardira to Ganesh in the same resemblance. The temple is decorated with waste materials processed and made into decorative items. The paper and hardbound sheets which were once considered ‘waste’ by the people are collected and turned into useful items which are used to decorate the background setting of the Lord.

To celebrate the ongoing festival of Ganesh Chaturthi, the temple has been conducting havans daily which are performed by locals. The havans are being conducted from September 5 and will continue till September 9.

A devotee Ayush Shukla said, “The beauty of the temple is that the decoration is done with the concept of ‘best out of waste’ and is decorated by the locals and the cleanliness and maintenance is also taken care of by local residents.” People from around the world are known to visit the temple,” he added.

Chintaman Ganesh Teen Puliya

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A beautiful idol of Ganesh was crafted and installed at the Chintaman Ganesh Temple, located near Teen Puliya back in 1995. The idol was sculpted by Mahendra Ramkisan Soni, the head priest of the temple. Vikas Soni, priest at the temple said, “My father (Mahendra Ramkisan Soni) came to Indore in the 1970s and worked in mills before transitioning to sculpting.

By the 1980s his work gained recognition and he built a house. He remarked that he was able to build this house by creating Ganesh idol and he pledged to build an idol and a temple for Lord Ganesh.” Talking about the creation of the idol, Soni said, “I started crafting the idol and completed it within 8 days.

The murti is made from panchtatva and features a tooth in its hand. The trunk of the Ganesh idol is positioned on the left side and the idol is seated.” “The temple initially occupied a small space of 5 by 6 feet since 1995, but as it became famous it was renovated in 2008 and expanded to 12 by 25 feet. The temple is famous by the name of Chhota Khajrana temple in Nandanagar.” Many devotees visit the temple on a regular basis.