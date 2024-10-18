Special Cover On Centre For Sustainable Dev Released

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Under the aegis of the Department of India Posts, a special cover on ‘Jimmy McGilligan Centre for Sustainable Development’ was released at Dak Kunj premises. The centre has made thousands of tribal community women workers trainers for solar cooking. The cover was released in the presence of former Lok-Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan, MP Shankar Lalwani, Padmashree Dr. Janak Palata McGilligan, and Post Master General of Indore Postal Region Preeti Agarwal.

Addressing the function chief guest, Mahajan described the city of Mata Ahilya as the unbroken power of India. Recalling the establishment of India Post Payment Bank, she praised the contribution of the Postal Department. MP Lalwani also congratulated for this event and praised the various schemes being run through the post office and the contribution of the Postal Department in various fields. Dr. Janak Palta gave a detailed description about the solar energy related projects.

She said that Jimmy McGilligan Center, for Sustainable Development started its work in 2010, has provided in-depth education on cooking with solar energy to the rural residents of India. She praised the Postal Department for releasing a special cover on this. Preeti Agarwal, Postmaster General, Indore Region, explained in detail about the public welfare schemes of the Postal Department. Their projects have helped in the self-esteem of local women and have given them opportunities to use solar cooking to set up businesses that continue to provide community revenue.

A programme of Dak Chaupal was also organized in which employees doing excellent work in the fields of India Post Payment Bank, Aadhar etc. were honoured, passbooks of Sukanya Samriddhi accounts were provided to small girls and insurance policies of 500 students of Chhatrapati Shivaji Public School were also done through India Post Payment Bank. On this occasion, Senior Superintendent, Post Office, Indore City Division, senior officers of Regional Office, Indore, Regional Manager, IPPB, officers of Indore City Division, Senior Postmaster, Indore GPO, Senior Philatelist and all the employees were present.