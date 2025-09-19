Special Action Plan Soon To Clean Kanh & Saraswati Rivers In MP's Ujjain |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In view of the forthcoming Simhastha-2028 in Ujjain, a special time bound action plan will be drawn for the cleaning of the two historic Kanh and Sarawati rivers.

Similarly, a special drive will be launched in the city and adjoining areas to repair roads damaged due to rains. MP Shankar Lalwani instructed that particular attention must be paid for repair work on the Bypass and the under-construction overbridge and diversion roads and that the work should begin immediately.

These decisions were taken the meeting of the District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (DISHSA) held here at Collector Office on Thursday.

MP Kavita Patidar, Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava, Collector Shivam Verma, IMC Commissioner Dilip Kumar Yadav, IDA CEO Dr. Parikshit Jhade, Additional Commissioner of IMC Rohit Sisonia, District Panchayat CEO Siddharth Jain, MLA Ramesh Mendola and officials from other relevant departments were present in the meeting.

The work undertaken under the Namami Gange scheme for cleaning of the Kanh and Saraswati rivers was reviewed.

Lalwani directed that a plan for cleaning and beautification of the Kanh and Saraswati rivers under the River Rejuvenation and Water Conservation Programme be prepared expeditiously and its timely implementation be ensured.

He said that the repair work on the diversion road of the under-construction overbridge from Rau to Kshipra on the Bypass should begin immediately.

‘Pay attention on cleaning of rural area rivers also’

MP Kavita Patidar said that in view of Simhastha, special attention should be paid to the cleanliness of rivers in the rural areas as well as their health determines the health of the two urban rivers.

She urged that efforts should be made to strengthen the drainage system in rural areas to prevent polluted water from entering the rivers.

Instructions given to draw plan for rivers of rural areas

Collector Shivam Verma said that special attention should be paid to the cleanliness of rivers in rural areas and an action plan should be developed for their purification.

Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav stated that special attention should be paid to cleanliness in all adjoining villages of the city, especially on rural roads leading into the city.