Sonkatch: Groom among 200 taken ill after marriage feast

Sonkatch: At least 200 persons including a groom were taken ill after consuming food at a marriage feast in Bhoransa locality in Sonkatch village of Dewas district on Wednesday.

Many of those admitted to the district hospital in Dewas include women and children. Chaotic situation prevailed at the hospital during late night. One child was referred to Indore after her condition deteriorated further.

State public work department minister and local MLA Sajjan Singh Verma also rushed to the hospital along with Dewas district collector Shrikant Pandey and superintendent of police Chandrashekhar Solanki. Later MP Mahendra Singh Solanki, Dewas Congress president Manoj Rajani, former MLA Rajendra Verma and other leaders thronged to the hospital.

According to information from villagers, following marriage at Bharat Thakur’s place here at Bhoransa locality on Wednesday, Thakur family hosted a grand feast for the guests who came from Ujjain and Kannod village. However, after the feast, several people were taken ill. While many complained of stomach pain, several others showed symptoms of diarrhoea and vomiting.