Sonkatch: Five arrested for Rs 60L edible oil theft

Sonkatch (Madhya Pradesh): Sonkatch police in Dewas district arrested five accused with edible oil worth Rs 60 lakh stolen on July 9.

The police informed that on July 9, complainant Arjun Panwar, 36, a resident of Khajuria Kanka locality of Sonkatch lodged a missing complaint of his consignments. The complainant had told the police that he had left for Sagar after loading a truckload of oil from a soya company based in Dewas.

They parked the truck near the petrol pump in Sonkatch on July 8 and went home for the night. The next day on July 9, at around 9.30 am, when he came to see his truck, the truck was missing from there.

There were 550 cans of oil and 125 boxes in the truck, which had been stolen. The theft was reported by the complainant to the police station.

On the basis of the report, the police formed a team and caught five accused based on the information given by the informer.

Police said that the accused were trying to sell the oil cans.

Those who were arrested include, Mahendra Rathore, 20, Khedakhjuria Sonkatch, AjayPanwar, 21, Sandeep Chauhan, Narendra, Rahul Kushwaha, 23, all residents of Bhawani Nagar, Banganga, Indore. Police said that the key accused Mahendra Rathore already has a criminal record.

Read Also Sonkatch: Notice to returning officer over rejection of nomination