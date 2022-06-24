Sonkatch: Notice to returning officer over rejection of nomination

Sonkatch (Madhya Pradesh): Additional session judge Arvind Goyal at Sonkatch tehsil in Dewas district issued notices to the returning officer Abhishek Singh and other candidates from Ward No 8 on petition filed one poll aspirant Bhuri Bee after her nomination was rejected. Court asked parties to present their side before court on Friday.

Petitioner counsel advocate Rajbahadur Singh Chouhan informed that Bhuri Bee’s filed her nominations for the post of councillor from Ward No 8. However, her nomination was cancelled during scrutiny after other candidates raised objection.

After which she appealed to the returning officer Abhishek Singh claiming that her nomination cancellation was against the norms. Failing to get a satisfactory response, she decided to file a petition before the court of additional session judge.

Her petition was accepted by the court of Judge Arvind Goyal and after arguments, notices have been issued to the returning officer and other candidates from the wards.

It is said in the petition that, Bhuri Bee had submitted her nomination online and offline before the returning officer as an independent candidate from Ward No 8. During the scrutiny, objection was raised by another candidate to the effect that the offline form of candidate Bhuri Bee is not signed by the proposer Abrar. Abrar’s signature is present on the online form.

Recognizing the offline form by the returning officer, accepting the objection of the objector and rejected Bhuri Bee’s nomination. After this, petitioner took court’s shelter and filed a petition in the additional district sessions court challenging the order of the Returning Officer to declare her nomination valid for contesting the election or till the court’s decision, postpone elections for councillor at Ward No 8.

Advocate Chouhan said that the judge, accepting the petition, asked the candidates, including the returning officer, to appear in the court on June 24 and present their case. Here, after the decision of the court, it will be known whether elections will be held or postpone at Ward No 8.