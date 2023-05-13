Solar city dream: 4,875 people in and round city use rooftop power system

Representative Image | Photo Credit: Pixabay

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Days after Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) shared its roadmap to make Indore a solar city, Madhya Pradesh West Zone Electricity Distribution Company disclosed that a total of 4,875 people in and around the state’s commercial capital are using rooftop solar systems to meet their power needs.

West Discom stated that the figure for Malwa-Nimar region stands at 8,200.

Managing director (West Discom) Amit Tomar said that by the second week of May, the total number of people who generate electricity by installing solar panels in their premises has reached 8,200.

“In a month, about 300 electricity consumers have installed a net metering solar system at their places,” he said.

Tomar said that solar power is being generated at a total of 4,875 places in Indore city, super corridor and bypass. Besides, solar power is being generated at 1,025 places in Ujjain district, 400 places in Indore rural area, 340 places in Ratlam district, 310 places in Dhar district and 275 places in Khargone district.

Any electricity consumer interested in installing a solar power system can contact the company's zone, distribution centre or portal at MPWZ.CO.IN. From time to time, the government also provides subsidies for installation of solar power systems.