Smuggled gold worth Rs 1.58 cr seized in Indore, 3 arrested

Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) Indore Zonal Unit succeeded in foiling the attempt of smuggling gold from Dubai at Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport. Seized 3 kg gold worth ₹ 1.58 cr and arrested 5 passengers, DRI informed.

Specific intelligence was received by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) Indore Zonal Unit that, four persons would be carrying a huge quantity of smuggled gold and would be coming to Indore on April 4 in a Kia Seltos car. Accordingly, surveillance was mounted for the suspected vehicle and officers of DRI intercepted the car on Mumbai-Agra Highway near Indore. On thorough search of the car, 3 foreign origin gold bars totally weighing 3 kgs were recovered from a specially built cavity concealed in Car. All the four occupants of the vehicle confessed their crime. Further, they revealed that one of the members of their syndicate, who supplied the said gold bars is in Ulhasnagar (Maharashtra). Immediately a follow-up operation was conducted by DRI officers and a jeweller in Ulhasnagar was nabbed. The Jeweller also confessed his crime.

The goods and the vehicle used for concealment and transport have been seized and all the five persons have been arrested under provisions of the Customs Act 1962. All the five accused have been remanded to Judicial Custody by the Court of Indore on April 16. Further investigation is on.

Earlier this calendar year, officers of DRI Indore Zonal Unit have been seized approximately 5 kg of Foreign Gold and 1600 kg of Cannabis worth Rs. 5.65 crore. Also, so far this year, DRI Indore has succeeded in recovering Rs. 5 crore Customs Duty evaded in Customs related frauds.

Published on: Sunday, April 17, 2022, 08:37 AM IST