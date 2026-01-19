Indore News: Commissioner Of Police Issues Slew Of Directions To Cops | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Commissioner of Police (CP) Santosh Kumar Singh chaired a review meeting with senior police officials and police station in-charges to tighten law enforcement and improve public relations on Monday. The meeting focused on implementing a robust action plan to enhance operational efficiency and ensure citizen-centric policing.

Performance-based accountability

The CP introduced a new monthly evaluation system to maintain high standards across the city’s police stations.

Under this, DCPs and additional DCP of each zone will identify the top two and bottom two performing police stations every month. Exceptional work will be rewarded with incentives and recognition.

Officials were warned that poor performance or negligence will face strict disciplinary action.

Strict Timelines for Legal Processes

To ensure effective control over criminals, assistant commissioners of police (ACPs) were directed to ensure that preventive proceedings are submitted within 48 hours, with notices issued within 72 hours.

The CP issued a stern warning, saying, "Unnecessary delays in registering cases, misbehavior with complainants, or crimes committed by 'bound-over' listed criminals will not be tolerated. Severe consequences will follow for any lapses in duty."

Key directives for station management

Commissioner Singh issued clear instructions to police station in-charges regarding daily administration and public interaction. He emphasised that every visitor to a police station must be treated with sensitivity and politeness.

Zero Tolerance for Delay

Legal action and FIR registrations (including Cyber, E-FIR, and Zero FIR) must be processed immediately without any delay.

Resource Management Constant monitoring of staff attendance and the functionality of police resources/equipment.

Preventive Action

A heightened focus on restrictive actions against habitual offenders and constant monitoring of court proceedings.

Community Policing

Strengthening ties with the public to encourage a safer environment.