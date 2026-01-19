Indore News: ‘Sankalp Se Samadhan’ Campaign To Be Held In Four Phases Till March 31 |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav on Sunday said that the “Sankalp Se Samadhan” campaign, launched to ensure timely delivery of government welfare schemes and services to eligible beneficiaries, will be conducted from January 12 to March 31, 2026, in four phases across the city.

The objective of the campaign is to ensure that eligible citizens receive the benefits of Central and State government welfare schemes through a simple, transparent and time-bound process.

Under the campaign, camps are being organised in selected wards of all Assembly constituencies falling under the Indore Municipal Corporation area. Through these camps, citizens are being provided access to beneficiary-oriented and target-based schemes of both the Union and State governments.

As part of the ongoing campaign, Bhargav inspected “Sankalp Se Samadhan” camps organised in Ward No 45 at Ambedkar Nagar and Ward No 69 at Bada Ranjit Hanuman Mandir, Samajwad Nagar.

During the inspection, he interacted with residents, listened to their problems and directed concerned officials to take immediate and effective action on the applications received.

The Mayor said the campaign will be conducted in four phases -- the first from January 12 to February 15, the second from February 16 to March 16, the third from March 16 to March 25, and the final phase from March 26 to March 31.