 MP News: Congress MLA’s Remarks Hurt Women’s Dignity, Says BJP
BJP district president Vandana Khandelwal said that the use of insulting and undignified language against women by a person holding a constitutional position is completely unacceptable. Such remarks hurt the dignity of women and send a negative message to society, she added.

Tuesday, January 20, 2026
Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): The BJP Mahila Morcha on Sunday staged a protest at Bharat Mata Chowk in Neemuch district against Congress MLA Phool Singh Baraiya’s recent remarks about women and burned his effigy. 

In a recent media interview, Baraiya had allegedly said on seeing a beautiful woman “one can get distracted, and rape may follow.” He added that women from SC/ST and OBC communities are “not beautiful” but are raped because of what he claimed was mentioned in the scriptures. 

BJP MLA Dilip Singh Parihar termed the statement an insult to all women and demanded that the Congress take moral responsibility. He urged senior Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi to seek the MLA’s resignation and ensure a public apology.

MP News: Congress MLA's Remarks Hurt Women's Dignity, Says BJP
