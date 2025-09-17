Slay The Dandiya! Indore’s Navratri Craze Is Unreal |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): With just three days left for Navratri, city is already echoing with the rhythmic beats of garba. From colony grounds to sprawling city venues, every corner is buzzing with excitement, devotion and the vibrant energy that makes the celebrations unique. But this year, it’s not just about dancing—it’s about making a fashion statement.

The city’s markets are brimming with garba dresses ranging from Rs 250 to Rs 2,500 and vendors confirm that Indorians are looking for bolder, fresher designs.

Pooja Sahu, a vendor from Scheme Number 161 Aachaal Nagar Pipliyahana, shared, “This year the craze is for full 15 days of garba. Groups are choosing theme colours and we are customising jewellery so people don’t waste time matching accessories.”

Traditionally, kathiyawadi outfits have ruled Navratri fashion, but 2025 has brought a wave of change. Youth are demanding backless blouses, short sleeves, minimal jewellery and even celebrity-inspired outfits with modern flair. “People want vibrance, boldness and something entirely new,” added Sahu.

At Vijay Nagar’s Scheme 74, vendor Aparna Sharma has introduced hand-embroidered costumes featuring authentic Kutch handblock prints. What makes her stand out is her eco-friendly approach—designing trendy outfits from waste materials.

“We have limited options, but we ensure quality. Youth today want sustainability along with style,” she said. Their rentals start at Rs 399 with jewellery, reaching up to Rs 2,200 per day.

Meanwhile, at G-9 Shri Chandan Plaza in Ramabag, Ajay Sinnarkar and Amit Sinnarkar are drawing attention with a wide collection for men, women, children and even matching couple outfits. Their shop’s quirky highlight? A mannequin styled in traditional garba attire—complete with sunglasses.

With devotion, dance and dazzling fashion trends, Indore is proving once again why Navratri here is nothing short of extraordinary.