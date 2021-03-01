Ujjain: Admin issues show cause notice issued to Tata Projects Limited over lawyer's death

Ujjain: Ujjain Municipal Corporation served a show cause notice to Tata Projects limited for making unlevelled sewerage chambers across the city and due which an innocent lawyer lost his life as his bike skidded at Indore Gate area of the city.

On Sunday late night a 23 year old lawyer Akshat Sharma lost the balance on motorbike at Indore Gate area due to the unlevelled sewerage chamber. He was seriously injured in the accident and succumbed to his injuries during the treatment. The municipal corporation warned the company for taking one sided action against the company if the company fails to reply to the notice within 7 days.

Additional commissioner Manoj Pathak during standup meeting instructed the nodal officer to keep eye on status of cleanliness along with promoting home composting. The nodal officer will also be responsible to take the stock of cleanliness in their concerned wards. The nodal officers will keep an eye on litterbugs and will take necessary action also.

Municipal Corporation’s team seized substandard polythene bags from a shopkeeper in Freeganj area. The team also slapped a penalty of Rs 3450 on the shopkeeper.

Illegal cattle sheds removed

Taking action against illegal cattle sheds across the city. The municipal corporation’s team removed such shed of Satyanaryan in Goutam Marg and in Piplinaka area where Shahid Khan was running illegal cattle shed.