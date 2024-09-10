Shocker! UP Woman Advocate's Rape & Murder Sparks Outrage Among Lawyers In Mandleshwar | FP Photo

Mandleshwar (Madhya Pradesh): Advocates in the state of Madhya Pradesh are outraged after the brutal rape and murder of a district court senior female advocate in Uttar Pradesh. The District Advocates Association, Mandleshwar organised a rally, demanding the implementation of the Advocate Protection Act to ensure the safety of advocates.

The rally, which began at the District Court, culminated at the SDM office, where a memorandum was submitted to SDM Anil Jain, addressed to the Chief Minister. The advocates, led by association president Kartik Joshi, expressed concern over the increasing incidents of assault, deadly attacks and murder of advocates in the state.

Protestors demand Advocate Protection Act

They emphasised that the lack of strict action for killing an advocate emboldens criminals, who have no fear of consequences. The implementation of the Advocate Protection Act is crucial to deter such crimes. Nisha Kaushal, assistant advocate, condemned the incident, calling it a inhumane and henious act that stains a civilised society.

She demanded the death penalty for the accused and urged the government to implement the Advocate Protection Act to prevent such incidents in the future. The advocates' demands highlight the need for greater protection and justice for members of the legal fraternity.