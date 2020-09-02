Shiv Sena's Madhya Pradesh chief Ramesh Sahu killed in Umri Kheda near Indore

Shiv Sena's Madhya Pradesh chief Ramesh Sahu was killed in Umri Kheda near Indore on Wednesday at around 2:45 AM. He was 62.

Sahu had a dhaba in Umri Kheda's Tejaji Nagar. At around 2:45 AM on Wednesday night, unknown assailants shot the Shiv Sena leader and eloped from the spot.

According to police, the assailants attacked Sahu from behind, injured him and shot him. They also assaulted his wife and daughter who were with him at the dhaba.

Sahu's wife Geeta told the police, "At around 1 PM, my husband Ramesh and daughter Jaya were sleeping. Late in the night, there was a sound. When I opened the door, three young men were standing near the door. They must have been 20 to 25 years old. They had pistols, sticks and sharp objects in their hands. As soon as I opened the door, they threatened me and pulled the gold chain from my neck. They said if I scream and they will kill me. After that they entered the room, they assaulted me and my daughter. They took all the gold ornaments I was wearing, opened the drawers and threw everything in disarray."

"After they did not find anything, they approached my husband with a pistol in their hands and after some time there was the sound of the gunshot," Sahu's wife said.

The police are looking into the footage of CCTV cameras installed nearby. Additional SP Shashikant Kanakane has refrained from speaking on the matter.

The body has been sent for postmortem.