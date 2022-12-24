SHED REMOVAL: Breather for industries

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Following the intervention of the Association of industries of Madhya Pradesh, the Indore Municipal Corporation has stopped its operation to remove obstacles at the Sanwer Road Industrial area for a week.

The civic authorities had embarked on the nullah tapping project on Friday.

However, when the IMC team along with the police reached Sector B of Sanwer Road Industrial area to kick-start its operation to remove obstacles while commissioning pipes for the nullah tapping project under the supervision of deputy commissioner, Lata Agarwal, the office-bearers of the AIMP reached.

Following their intervention, the operation was called off and the industries were given a week’s time to remove their sheds.

Tarun Vyas, AIMP secretary, said earlier a meeting was held with the AIMP chairman, Yogesh Mehta, along with the additional commissioner, Siddharth Jain. Following this, industry owners had agreed to remove their sheds. However, on Friday again after discussing with the officials, more time has been given to the industries.

The association expressed its gratitude to the IMC and thanked the deputy commissioner for granting another extension. Girish Punjabi, Rohit Amlani, Bhupesh Narang, Raju Khandlewal and other industrialists were present.

Read Also Indore: Youth hangs self after turning up TV volume at home