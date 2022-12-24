Indore: Youth hangs self after turning up TV volume at home

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A youth hanged himself from the ceiling fan in the Hira Nagar area on Thursday night. Before taking such a step, he had turned up the volume of the television. No suicide note was recovered from there so the reason of his suicide was unknown.

According to the police, 22-year-old Ashish Sahu, a resident of Gauri Nagar area was found hanging from the ceiling fan by his brother on Thursday night. His brother informed the police that he returned from the hospital when he found that the volume of TV was turned up. He knocked the door and after not getting response he forced open the door. He informed other family members after finding Ashish hanging from the ceiling fan. He was taken to the hospital where doctors declared him dead.

Woman ends life

A 40-year-old woman died after she consumed some poisonous substance at her home in Tilak Nagar area. According to investigating officer ASI Katyayani Shankar Mishra from the Tilak Nagar police station, Sita Choudhary, a resident of Ambamoliya village was rushed to the hospital after she consumed poison at home. She died during treatment there. No suicide note was recovered from the spot so the reason for her suicide could not be established yet. The statements of her family members are being recorded by the police.

Man consumes toilet cleaner, dies

A 30-year-old youth died after he consumed toilet cleaner at home in Chandan Nagar area on Thursday night. According to the police, Jafar, a resident of Chadan Nagar was taken to the hospital after his condition deteriorated. Preliminary investigation revealed that Jafar was in inebriated condition and after reaching home he consumed toilet cleaner by mistake. He was rushed to the hospital where he died during treatment. The police are waiting for the autopsy report.

