Indore: Food department official take samples from five shops

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The team of the Food Safety Administration department took samples from at least five shops as part of their checking drive.

“All samples have been sent to Bhopal for testing under the Food Safety and Standards Act 2006,” said officials.

On Thursday, an inspection was done in the Sukhaliya area and samples of paneer and mawa were taken from Shree Milk Center, and samples of Gajak from Dana Papdi and Sumit Gajak & Kulfi.

On Wednesday, the team inspected Girdhar Dairy and Sweets located in the Annapurna area and took a sample of paneer and ghee. They also inspected Sando Dairy and samples were also taken from there.