Shamgarh: Woman delivers child on tracks after deboarding the train

Shamgarh (Madhya Pradesh): A 25-year-old woman who alighted from the Parasnath Superfast Express at Shamgarh railway station in Mandsaur district delivered a child on the tracks. The incident was reported on Wednesday at 7.30 am near Platform No 2.

On-duty staff present at the railway station immediately called an ambulance and took them to the nearby health centre, where both mother and newborn child are fine.

Station master AL Meena informed that they got an SOS call from the 12941 Parasnath Superfast Asansol Express guard about a 25-year-old woman Seema Bai, wife of Narendra Bagri, a resident of Tomda village in Bara district of Rajasthan who was travelling from Ahmedabad to Kota in a general coach of a train and was suffering from labour pain.

We immediately took out her family details and informed them about this. In the meantime, the train arrived at Shamgarh railway station. The guard with the help of passengers deboarded her at Shamgarh railway station.

After leaving the train around 7:30 am, the woman descended on the railway track below platform number 2 to urinate, but gave birth to a child on the railway track itself.

Immediately, station master Meena along with pointsman Pinkesh Seni and sanitation workers Raju B and RPF staff helped the woman by providing a stretcher and called 108 ambulance and sent the woman to Community Health Center Shamgarh.