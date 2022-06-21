Shamgarh: Objections against BJP candidates dismissed, Congress cries foul

Shamgarh (Madhya Pradesh): Ahead of civic body elections, the returning officer on Monday rejected objections raised against the nomination of BJP-backed candidates in three wards out of a total of 15 wards in Shamgarh town of Mandsaur district.

According to details, former councillor Mahendra Kalra filed an objection to the nomination of BJP candidate from ward no 5 Dilip Wadhwa on the grounds of caste certificate. Later, Youth Congress leaders Monty Khanna, and Bunty Vishwakarma filed objections against the BJP candidate from ward no 9 Kavita Yadav on the grounds of caste certificate and glitches in the voter lists.

In addition to that, a prospective candidate from Aam Aadmi Party Radheshyam Meena objected to the BJP candidate from ward no 12 Radha Nandwani. All the three objections were dismissed by the Returning Officer Arjun Singh Bhadoria at 6:30 pm on Monday on which Youth Congress Leader Monti Khanna made serious allegations against officials and pledged to file a petition in the court in this regard.

