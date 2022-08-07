Shamgarh: SI Indu booked for duping people in name of government job

Shamgarh (Madhya Pradesh): Sub-inspector Indu Ivne has been alleged to scam people in the name of government jobs. Regarding the matter, a case has been registered at Shamgarh police station after the proceedings made by the Mandsaur superintendent of police (SP) Anurag Sujania. Indu's husband Tarun Sharma is also said to be involved in the scam.

Reportedly, earlier Indu was posted at Shamgarh police station and has duped rupees in lakhs from the people by assuring them to provide a government job with the help of his husband. Later, victims of the deceived couple complained to SP Anurag about their situation.

In this order, SP ordered Sitamau SDOP Nikita Parmar to conduct an investigation against Indu and Tarun where both were found accused of the crime.

Both were charged with many sections including 420, 467,468,461, along with 120B of IPC for cheating and scamming people. Notably, at present sub inspector Indu Ivne is posted at Garoth police station.