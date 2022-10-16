e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreShajapur: Regional athletic meet of Saraswati Vidya Mandir inaugurated

Shajapur: Regional athletic meet of Saraswati Vidya Mandir inaugurated

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, October 16, 2022, 01:13 AM IST
article-image
Athlete in action during the regional athletic meet inaugurated at Saraswati Vidya Mandir in Shajapur district | FPNS
Follow us on

SHAJAPUR: A three-day provincial-level athletic meet of Saraswati Vidya Mandir was inaugurated at Khel Prashal, Shajapur on Saturday. The state’s school education and general administration minister Inder Singh Parmar attended the programme as the chief guest.

After that, the guests garland the portrait of Goddess Saraswati. Shajapur SP Jagdish Dabur addressed the players and said that defeat or victory does not matter. Saraswati Vandana was presented by Rashmi Joshi and Rashmi Soni at the inaugural ceremony. Reportedly, all the competitions of the meet will be completed under the direction of Shajapur Sports Officer, competition in-charge Sanjay Bairagi, Chitres Sahariya, and Dinesh Yadav.

Read Also
Shajapur: Health of over 30 people affected due to food poisoning
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Dewas: Youth festival held at Government Science College

Dewas: Youth festival held at Government Science College

MP: MPIDC chalks out plan to earmark and free encroached land

MP: MPIDC chalks out plan to earmark and free encroached land

MP: Revamp of Mhow railway station going on at full speed

MP: Revamp of Mhow railway station going on at full speed

Shajapur: Regional athletic meet of Saraswati Vidya Mandir inaugurated

Shajapur: Regional athletic meet of Saraswati Vidya Mandir inaugurated

MP: Teak worth Rs 5 lakh, two cutter machines seized

MP: Teak worth Rs 5 lakh, two cutter machines seized