Shajapur: Regional athletic meet of Saraswati Vidya Mandir inaugurated

Athlete in action during the regional athletic meet inaugurated at Saraswati Vidya Mandir in Shajapur district | FPNS

SHAJAPUR: A three-day provincial-level athletic meet of Saraswati Vidya Mandir was inaugurated at Khel Prashal, Shajapur on Saturday. The state’s school education and general administration minister Inder Singh Parmar attended the programme as the chief guest.

After that, the guests garland the portrait of Goddess Saraswati. Shajapur SP Jagdish Dabur addressed the players and said that defeat or victory does not matter. Saraswati Vandana was presented by Rashmi Joshi and Rashmi Soni at the inaugural ceremony. Reportedly, all the competitions of the meet will be completed under the direction of Shajapur Sports Officer, competition in-charge Sanjay Bairagi, Chitres Sahariya, and Dinesh Yadav.

