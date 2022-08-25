Shajapur: Collector orders action over negligence in making Ayushman card

Shajapur (Madhya Pradesh): Shajapur Collector Dinesh Jain has instructed the removal of Rajesh Saurashtriya, the district coordinator of the agency set up for making Ayushman cards for negligence in making the cards.

He was on a surprise inspection of Tilawad Govind and Sundarsi village. He also directed the concerned officials to deduct one week's salary of those who are responsible for generating the card's ID password.

He also advised the Block Medical Officer to review the work of the subordinate staff by regularly visiting the area. He directed the officials to ascertain how many people are receiving the benefits of the Ayushman Card. On this occasion, naib tehsildar Gaurav Porwal,Pankaj Pawaiya, Kailash Satya, and others were also present.

