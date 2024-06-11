Shahzad Lala Murder Case: Four Sentenced To Life Imprisonment, 8 Acquitted

Representational Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The district court on Monday sentenced four accused to life imprisonment in the Shahzad Lala murder case. Eight accused, including Babbu-Chabbu, were acquitted in the case.

In the incident in the Sadar Bazar police station area on September 12 2015 at 9 pm, 12 accused murdered Shahzad Lala.

While giving verdict in the case on Monday, the court acquitted eight and found four guilty under section 302 of the IPC and sentenced them to life imprisonment.

In 2015, Shahzad Lala of Rajasthan Nibaheda in Juna Risala (Sadar Bazar police station area) was murdered by unknown people. The Sadar Bazar police had made six people accused in the case, including Mohd Sultan alias Babbu and Mohd Sabir alias Chabbu.

Shahzad Lala used to settle their property related disputes and was also a partner in property buying and selling business. Due to a monetary dispute, they planned murder of Shahzad with the help of his associates.

It was alleged that Shahzad was called to Indore on pretext of settling a dispute and was killed. Babbu was accused that at the time of the incident, he was sitting in his office in Khajrana and making a conspiracy.

In this regard, the police also seized the DVR from his house but despite showing the seizure of the said DVR, it was not presented in the case. Also, even after taking the call details, it was not presented in the case. The said accused was defended by advocate Saurabh Mishra, Harsh Sharma, Himanshu Tiwari. The accused Gafur, Siddique, Firoz and Rizwan were sentenced to life imprisonment by Sessions Judge B P Sharma.