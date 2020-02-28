Session on prevention of sexual harassment held at IIT Indore

Indore: A day-long training session on “Prevention of Sexual Harassment at Workplace” was conducted by Indian Institute of Technology Indore in collaboration with Institute of Good Governance (New Delhi) on Friday. The session was conducted by KG Verma, former joint secretary, Government of India. The session covered topics like Meaning of Sexual Harassment, Prevention of Sexual Harassment Act, Procedure for filing complaints, Machinery for Redressal of Complaints and Conduct of Inquiry by the Complaints Committees.

The session was attended by the IIT Indore community and saw large participation of female students and staff.