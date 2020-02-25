IIT Indore invites school kids for Science Day

Indore: Indian Institute of Technology Indore will celebrate National Science Day to cultivate interest in science among school students. It will be organised on February 28.

Over 70 students from different schools of Indore and Mhow have been invited by the institute to participate in the event.

The key theme of this programme is to demonstrate an interactive approach to engage students with science talks by eminent faculties, chemical illusion, demonstrations of scientific phenomenon and a solar projection box for observing sun and sunspots followed by fun glider activities and science quiz. “Under the supervision of Dr Sanjay K Singh and National Science Day team, student volunteers are working to make this event memorable for all the participating school kids,” said IIT Indore PRO Sunil Kumar.