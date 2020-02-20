IIT Indore ranked 61 in Emerging Economies University Rankings

Indian Institute of Technology Indore has been has been ranked 61st in the 2020 Times Higher Education Emerging Economies University Rankings.

It is 6th among Indian universities and the best amongst the second and third generation IITs.

The rankings use performance indicators that are grouped in five areas: Teaching (the learning environment); Research (volume, income and reputation); Citations (research influence); International outlook (staff, students and research); and Industry income (knowledge transfer). But they are recalibrated to reflect the development priorities of universities in emerging economies.

“Overall, 56 Indian universities appear in the full ranking of 533 universities in total. IIT Indore has improved its score in majority of performance indicators,” IIT Indore PRO Sunil Kumar said.

Prof Neelesh Kumar Jain, director (officiating) congratulated the IIT Indore community and urged them to work harder to improve upon the ranking next year.