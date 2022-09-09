Sendhwa: Three held with 51 illegal weapons, booked under Arms Act

Sendhwa (Madhya Pradesh): A special police team has nabbed three suspects with 51 illegal weapons along with weapon-making equipment under Warla police station jurisdiction in Barwani district. Those nabbed have been identified as Baljeet Singh Silgikar (23), Rajendra Singh Barnala (24) and Parbat Singh Siglikar (26). They have been booked under relevant sections of the Arms Act. The market value of seized weapons and equipment is expected to be around Rs10 Lakh 44 Thousand.

The team was constituted on the direction of Inspector General of Police, Indore Zone Indore, Rakesh Kumar Gupta and Deputy Inspector General of Police, Nimar Range, Tilak Singh.

All SHOs of districts were instructed to closely monitor any criminal activities in area and take effective action against criminal elements, put a check on street crime, illegal weapons and unearth illegal arms and liquor as well as narcotic substances,

The team will be rewarded by the superintendent of police Deepak Kumar Shukla for achievement.