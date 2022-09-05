Sendhwa: Dinesh Ganj’s grand Ganesh pandal fascinates devotees

Sendhwa (Madhya Pradesh): With Ganesh Utsav celebrations going on, a grand Ganesh pandal at Dinesh Ganj locality is fascinating devotees in the area.

Organisers of Dinesh Ganj Daru Godam Ekta Sangathan put up a tableau of Rasleela, Putna Vadh and Tri Mukhi Nag Vasuki Dev which is attracting the devotees.

Ashu Sharma of the organisation said that due to the corona epidemic for two years, they had failed to celebrate Ganeshotsav in a grand manner, but this year there is a lot of enthusiasm among the people.

Sharma added some things have definitely changed after corona, but the organisation has maintained its tradition this year as well. Sharma explained that this year also the pandal made of wood is huge, in which attractive electrical decoration, and dome lights have been used.

Wooden mould, thermocol sheet, iron pipe, cloth and water proof colour have been used to shape the pandal in the form of a temple.

The tableau of the very attractive Putnavadh is also becoming the centre of attraction for every devotee. At the same time, people are also gathering to see the Rasleela that came from Vrindavan.

Vishnu Prasad Yadav, the source of inspiration of the organisation, said that during Ganeshotsav, special rituals are conducted by Vedic Pandits for 10 days for the happiness, peace and progress of the area. Special prasad is being distributed daily by performing Maha Aarti.

Dinesh Ganj Daru Godown Ekta Sangathan has been constructing such grand pandals since last many years, and the tradition started with a replica of Ashtavinayak temple in 2011.

Over the years, they made replicas of Maheshwar Fort, Victoria House, Sanchi Shanti Stupa, Dwadash Jyotirlinga, Kedarnath Baba's court, grand Ram temple etc.