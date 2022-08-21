Sendhwa: Three booked for irregularity in stock at fair price shop

Representative Picture |

Sendhwa (Madhya Pradesh): Acting on a complaint of residents, an FIR was registered against three persons, a self-help group president, an FPS salesman and an unauthorised seller for irregularity in stock at the fair price shop located in Mohanpura village, Sendhwa tehsil of Barwani district.

The administration swung into action when SDM Tapasya Parihar received complaints about irregularities by FPS salesmen. Assistant supply officer HS Mouvel and junior supply officer Mukesh Chauhan inspected the fair price shop and found many irregularities in grain stock allotted under the scheme. Kerosene was not disbursed for the last 7 months. Around 3,488 kg of wheat, 5,329 kg of rice, 1,613 litres of kerosene, 36 kg of sugar and 790 kg of Bajra was not accounted for. The value of these goods at the government rate is Rs 3,34,356. The detailed report of the investigation was submitted to SDM, Sendhwa.

Jai Hanuman Self Help Group president Gundali Bai, salesman Dashri Bai and seller Kastaram Barde have been booked under relevant sections of the Essential Commodity Act by SDM at Varla Police station.

