Sendhwa: Man sentenced to life imprisonment for murder

Sendhwa (Madhya Pradesh): The court of principal district and sessions judge Anand Kumar Tiwari sentenced murder accused Bhomla alias Vikram to life imprisonment after the court found him guilty under Section 302 of IPC. The court also sentenced him to three-year imprisonment concurrently under Section 452 for house trespass.

Public prosecutor Hemendra Kumrawat informed that the accused murdered one Laxmibai in Bomya village on November 28, 2019.

According to information, on November 28, 2019, Kajal Vaskale, a resident of Bomya village had come to the police station and lodged a report that she had gone to Barwani to work with her father, brother and sister.

Her mother Laxmibai Vaskale was alone at home and when she came back in the evening, she found her mother unconscious lying in a pool of blood. Someone had crushed her mother's head completely.

Kotwali police registered the crime and an investigation was done by the police station in-charge Rajesh Yadav. During the investigation, Yadav and his team collected the evidence and also got the DNA test done for the blood-stained hair found in the hand of the deceased Lakshmibai.

The test confirmed that the hair which was in the hand of the deceased are of accused Bhomla alias Vikram. Police presented all the evidence and DNA report before the court and based on that the court found him guilty.