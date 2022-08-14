e-Paper Get App

Sendhwa: 75-feet-high Tiranga hoisted at Tiranga Chowk

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, August 14, 2022, 10:32 PM IST
article-image

Sendhwa (Madhya Pradesh): Under the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ and to give a boost to the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign, former minister and civic body chief Yadav today hoisted and unfurled a 75-feet-high National Flag here at Tiranga Chowk to commemorate 75 years of India's independence.

It is pertinent to mention here that this National Flag is expected to be the largest and tallest across Khargone and Barwani districts. Speaking on the occasion, former cabinet minister Antar Singh Arya said that all sections (Muslims, Hindus, Sikhs, Christians) made a remarkable contribution for attaining independence. There should be a feeling of love and brotherhood among the people of the country, and all should respect the National anthem and the National flag.

Basanti Bai Yadav, municipality president, while addressing the occasion said, she feels very proud and happy while hoisting the enormous 22 ft Long x 15 ft wide flag National Flag and impressed upon the people to inculcate the values of nationalism and patriotism.

Harcharan Bhatiya spoke on the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign and also highlighted the significance of the National Flag. Mahila Morcha District president Laxmi Sharma and Arun Chaudhary also marked their presence as chief guests of the event. The event was conducted by spokesperson Sunil Agrawal. During this, Vikas Arya, Rahul Pawar, Rammu Kaka, Suresh Garg besides other residents were also present.

article-image

