Sendhwa: Mahila Congress members protest against inflation

Sendhwa (Madhya Pradesh): Members of the Mahila Congress staged a protest against the Central government over inflation, unemployment and GST imposed on food items at Sendhwa on Monday. Reportedly, the demonstration was carried out under the guidance of Mahila Congress district president Subhadra Parmar by the workers of Mahila, Youth and Block Congress in front of Fort Gate.

Protesting workers of the opposition party raised slogans against the government demanding that the GST hike on the essentials should be withdrawn immediately. In this order, a memorandum was also submitted to naib tehsildar Rahul Solanki addressing the country's President in the SDM office to fulfil their demands as soon as possible.

Empty LPG cylinders along with a bike were also dragged to the office amid holding of demonstration. According to the Mahila Congress president, inflation is increasing due to the policies of the Central-state government. It is difficult for the common man to survive with a high rate of inflation covering petrol, diesel, dairy and other products. She also raised questions on the Agnipath scheme of the Central government.

On this occasion, workers of Mahila Congress, Youth Congress and Block Congress including Usha Saini, Vimal Solanki, Prince Sharma, Amit Gurjar and Prashant Sen were present.

