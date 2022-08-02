Sendhwa: Man arrested with spurious liquor

Sendhwa (Madhya Pradesh): One accused was arrested and 216 litres of spurious liquor was confiscated from him in Sendhwa on Monday night.

The accused Mansaram (32) son of Khumsingh More was arrested with 216 litres of illegal liquor on Monday night at Sendhwa circle acting on a tip-off by an informer.

The police officials have filed a case against him under section 34(1)A,34(2), 36, Excise Act, which will be presented in Court, Barwani on Tuesday.

The action was taken by the Excise Sub-Inspector, Sendhwa circle in-charge Sandeep Singh Chauhan, along with Sub-Inspector KamleshBamnia, head constable Rajendra Jaiswal, and constables Sudesh Acharya and Vijay Chandel.