e-Paper Get App

Sendhwa: Man arrested with spurious liquor

The accused Mansaram (32) son of Khumsingh More was arrested with 216 litres of illegal liquor on Monday night at Sendhwa circle acting on a tip-off by an informer.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, August 02, 2022, 10:35 PM IST
article-image

Sendhwa (Madhya Pradesh): One accused was arrested and 216 litres of spurious liquor was confiscated from him in Sendhwa on Monday night.

The accused Mansaram (32) son of Khumsingh More was arrested with 216 litres of illegal liquor on Monday night at Sendhwa circle acting on a tip-off by an informer.

The police officials have filed a case against him under section 34(1)A,34(2), 36, Excise Act, which will be presented in Court, Barwani on Tuesday.

The action was taken by the Excise Sub-Inspector, Sendhwa circle in-charge Sandeep Singh Chauhan, along with Sub-Inspector KamleshBamnia, head constable Rajendra Jaiswal, and constables Sudesh Acharya and Vijay Chandel.

Read Also
Sendhwa: Cops bust inter-state vehicle theft racket, four arrested
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeIndoreSendhwa: Man arrested with spurious liquor

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: 2 Days after his appointment as Thane dist chief by Uddhav, Kedar Dighe, his friend booked...

Mumbai: 2 Days after his appointment as Thane dist chief by Uddhav, Kedar Dighe, his friend booked...

Mumbai weather update: Possibility of good rainfall over city next week

Mumbai weather update: Possibility of good rainfall over city next week

ED searches at two locations in Mumbai in Patra Chawl case

ED searches at two locations in Mumbai in Patra Chawl case

Mumbai: MGL announces yet another increase in retail price of CNG and PNG, check the rates here

Mumbai: MGL announces yet another increase in retail price of CNG and PNG, check the rates here

Commonwealth Games 2022: Vikas Thakur clinches silver in men's 96 kg final

Commonwealth Games 2022: Vikas Thakur clinches silver in men's 96 kg final