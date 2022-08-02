Sendhwa: Cops bust inter-state vehicle theft racket, four arrested

Sendhwa (Madhya Pradesh): Badwani Police on Tuesday nabbed an interstate vehicle theft racket and also recovered stolen vehicles worth over Rs 23.1 lakh.

The Barwani police has constituted joint teams from various police wings to nab gangs involved in vehicle thefts and loot and consequently effectively reduce the occurrences of crime in the city.

The joint teams were constituted by Superintendent of Police Deepak Kumar Shukla.

As per detailed information, On July 27, after receiving information, the joint team led by Superintendent of Police RD Prajapati, SDOP Ruprekha Yadav intercepted four accused of an interstate gang from Segaon village of Khargone district.

Those arrested have been identified as Dinesh Panchal and his associates Arjun Vaskale, Ritesh Alawe, and Jitendra Bhil. Reports claimed that other accused involved in the crime are on the run. During the course of an investigation, thieves have accepted to commit crimes. Police have also recovered stolen things worth over Rs 23 lakh from the possession of the accused.

On May 27, complainant Sachin Badole reported that unknown miscreants with their faces covered intercepted him and snatched the bag containing Rs 80,000. A case was registered under relevant sections of IPC.

Similarly, complainant Mukesh Malviya reported that an amount of Rs 45,000 was stolen after throwing red chilies in his eyes, and the case was registered. After complaints of the car thefts emerged, a special team was constituted to nab the members of the gang involved in thefts and loot cases. SHO Veer Bahadur Singh, Rajeev Osal, Ajmer Singh Alawa and others played crucial roles in this regards.