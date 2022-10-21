Sendhwa rural police seize 1421 ganja saplings

Sendhwa(Madhya Pradesh): In a major crackdown on illegal cultivators of ganja in the area, Sendhwa rural police team raided an agriculture field and seized 1421 ganja saplings worth Rs 56 lakh. Police arrested two persons and they were booked under relevant sections of the NDPS Act.

Addressing media persons here at the district headquarters, Barwani superintendent of police (SP) Deepak Kumar Shukla informed that the action has been taken under the ongoing drive against drugs in the state.

SP Shukla added that the rural team conducted raid at three different villages at Kalapath and Borli villages. The police have seized 1117 hemp plants planted along with castor plants in three different fields of the accused Nansingh (54), a resident of Kawachha Falia, Kalapath.

Similarly, 130 saplings of illegal ganja planted between cotton and tuvar crops were seized after raiding the field of the accused Vechan (58), a resident of Avaya Falia Borli.

After raiding the field of Avaya Falia Borli resident Vikram alias Bikaria, as many 174 plants of illegal hemp planted between cotton and Tuvar crops were seized.

In the police action, a total of 1421 illegal ganja plants weighing 5 quintals 67 kilogram and 300 grams were seized whose value has been estimated to be around Rs 56.73 lakh.

During the action the accused Nansingh and Vechan were arrested. The accused Vikram alias Bikaria is absconding and search for him is on. The police have registered a case against the accused under the NDPS Act and have taken it into consideration.

