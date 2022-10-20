Sendhwa: Advocate Jain receives reply from PM office

Representative Image |

Sendhwa(Madhya Pradesh): Social activist and advocate BL Jain received a reply from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) regarding the concern he raised on the danger of online games. According to information, he wrote a letter to PM Narendra Modi on October 9 concerning the hidden hazard that one can face while playing an online game.

It was mentioned in the letter that hackers also try to get kids to download infected files or encourage youths to visit infected websites on gaming forums. It can also make a person bankrupt if the game is played for money. He added, it has promoted gambling among youths.

Hence, the current government needs to create some laws to regulate these types of gaming platforms. In this order, he got a reply from the PM’s office through an e-mail on October 17. Through the reply, the Central government appreciated advocate Jain and informed that the government is aware of the growing number of online games in the country.

Along with this, it also has data of innovation, opportunities, and risks including user loss associated with them. Therefore, most of the state governments have enacted their own laws to deal with betting and gambling in their jurisdiction under Public Gambling Act, 1867.

Some states have recently enacted laws for online gaming as well. The administration is also working in this direction to develop a possible roadmap for regulation in consultation with the Central-state governments and industries.