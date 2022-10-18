Sendhwa: Over 80 kg weed plants seized, one held

Representative Image |

Sendhwa(Madhya Pradesh): Under the ongoing state-wide-campaign to nab drug peddlers and smugglers across the state, police raided a place located near Malphalya village in Barwani district and seized weed (Ganja) plants worth over Rs 8 lakh from agricultural land on Thursday.

Giving information, SDOP Kundal Singh Mandloi told that acting on a tip-off, a team of rural police raided a farm and seized more than 80 kg of weed plants from the farm. The landowner had illegally cultivated the weed plants between the cotton and tuar plants in order to mislead the police.

The accused tried to flee from the scene but was caught by the police. The arrested person has been identified as Billa Mehta (45), a resident of Malphalya village. A case under Section 8/20 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) was registered and he was presented to the court from where he was sent to jail. SHO rural Vikas Kapis, head constable Sanjay Pandey and the entire team played a crucial role in this case.

Superintendent of police Deepak Kumar Shukla has announced to reward for the team.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had given instructions for a campaign against criminals involved in drug trafficking and supply of illicit liquor. A team of the Varla police had recently seized 2 quintals of 20 kg of weed (Ganja) plants worth 11 lakh from Dudhkheda village in Barwani district.