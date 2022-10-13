Sendhwa: Child rapist's bid to flee state foiled, arrested

Sendhwa (Madhya Pradesh): Sendhwa police on Thursday morning arrested an accused who abducted and raped an eight-year-old girl on Wednesday before he could flee to Maharashtra.

The accused was identified as 34-year-old Ravi Shinde, a resident of Talawadi Mohalla, Sendhwa. Police arrested him from Chotti Vijasan on AB Road where he waiting for someone to flee to Maharashtra as the spot was situated barely a couple of kilometres away from the Maharashtra border.

During police interrogation, the accused confessed to have abducted the child from her school and later outraged her modesty at a deserted place on Wednesday late evening.

Police booked him under Sections 363, 366, 376, 376(AB), 506 of the Indian Penal Code along with 3/4, 5m/6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act 2012.

The accused confessed that on Wednesday he abducted the victim from her school telling her that he would take her to meet her father. Later he took her to a deserted place on the outskirt of the town and raped her there.

Failing to find their child at the school, her parents lodged her missing complaint with Sendhwa police.

Sendhwa police taking cognizance of the matter began a search operation and a few hours later, recovered the girl. Based on her statement, police began a manhunt for the accused and nabbed him on Thursday morning. There was resentment among the locals after the incident and they are demanding stern action against the accused.