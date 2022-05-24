Sendhwa: Petrol pump owner looted of Rs 1.5 lakh

Sendhwa (Madhya Pradesh): Unidentified criminals looted about Rs 1.5 lakh from a petrol pump owner Anuj Khandelwal on Monday. According to SDOP, Sendhwa, Manohar Singh Baria, Khandelwal was also physically assaulted and suffered serious injuries on his head and a hand during the burglary.

The incident happened around 10:00 pm when Anuj was returning home “Khandelwal Niwas” with the money. There, miscreants surrounded him near Varla Road Bridge, hit him with sticks and bats and forcefully took the cash.

Khandelwal got eight stitches on his head and a fracture in his hand. Police are investigating the incident. But the exact amount and the details of the incident will be known only when the victim gains consciousness.

Published on: Tuesday, May 24, 2022, 10:10 PM IST