Sendhwa: Police arrest two arms smugglers, 7 pistols seized

Sendhwa (Madhya Pradesh): Police caught two arms smugglers on Saturday under the anti-criminal drive running in the area. The police received information through an informer that two men were planning to buy and sell illegal weapons at Satsang Bhawan near the town as told by SP Deepak Kumar Shukla.

A team was formed under the guidance of the superintendent of police and additional superintendent of police RD Prajapati.

The officials reached the designated place and caught them red-handed and seized the weapons. Santosh Dharu (19) New Housing Board Colony resident was found illegally buying country-made revolvers from Kailash Takrana (35) Undi village residents.

Later, two pistols and a Honda motorcycle SP125 without a number plate were confiscated from them by the police. Also, a case was registered under Section 25(1)(a) of the Arms Act.

During the investigation, accused Sanjay said that he keeps a pistol due to enmity in the Sendhwa region. He added, that sometimes he buys pistols at lower rates and sells them at higher rates.

On interrogation of Kailash, police came to know about the location in Undi Khodri village, where he manufactures weapons. Five pistols, 12 bore sacks, hammer, ear, sub-machine, plier and other items were also seized at the mentioned place.

Published on: Sunday, May 22, 2022, 09:45 PM IST